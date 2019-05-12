Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) ("Acadia") and certain of its officers.

Last year a securities class action complaint was filed against Acadia. Throughout the class period, Acadia allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its business, operations, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Acadia you may have standing to hold Acadia harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ].

