Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Ford Motor Company (F); Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Ford Motor Company ("Ford") (NYSE: F) for violations of federal securities laws.

On April 26, 2019, Ford disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into the Company's emissions certification process. Ford made known that it had launched an investigation into its own emissions testing practices after employees raised concerns over potential consistency problems. The employees discovered Ford may have been miscalculating "road load," which is a measurement of the forces like aerodynamic drag or tire resistance, both factors altering fuel economy and emissions.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others

