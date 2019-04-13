Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Zogenix, Inc. ("Zogenix") (NASDAQ: ZGNX) for violations of federal securities laws.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application ("NDA") for Fintepla, for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The FDA determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review because certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine, and the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset. Following this news, shares of Zogenix fell nearly 23% on April 9, 2019.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Zogenix shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

