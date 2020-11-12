Former Carlyle CFO John Harris Joins NanoTouch Materials as Investor, Senior Advisor

FOREST, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoTouch Materials, the leading provider of self-cleaning surfaces that transform dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self-cleaning surfaces, announces that John Harris, former Carlyle Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, has joined the firm as an investor and senior advisor.

NanoSeptic continuously self-cleaning surfaces and touchpoints John Harris, Senior Advisor

From 1997 to 2007, Mr. Harris served as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at Carlyle, a global private equity firm based in Washington, D.C., that currently manages more than $200 billion in assets. A partner of the firm and member of the firm's Management Committee and Operating Committee, he also served as Managing Director and Senior Advisor from 2008 to 2011. Mr. Harris was responsible for assisting in the raising tens of billions of dollars of capital for Carlyle's private equity funds, establishing reporting systems and internal controls and maintaining the firm's SEC compliance.

"We can't emphasize enough how much John's vision and expertise has helped guide our firm as we bring our proven technology to more and more customers all over the world," said Dennis Hackemeyer, co-founder of NanoTouch Materials. "His track record speaks for itself, and his insights will be a tremendous asset for our growth as cleanliness and hygiene are more of a concern now than ever."

Added Mr. Harris, "While the technology behind the self-cleaning surfaces is intriguing, the fact that these are very practical products that a wide variety of industries were using even before the pandemic really appealed to me. It told me that these are products that work and are ubiquitous. I'm impressed with what NanoTouch Materials has accomplished and excited for the many opportunities that lie ahead."

NanoTouch Materials, founded in 2012, invented and produces a line of pioneering self-cleaning surfaces – NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces – that are used in medical, hospitality, healthcare, corporate, sports, education, commercial cleaning and facility management, across the globe. The non-toxic surfaces turn dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self- cleaning surfaces by using nanocrystal technology that creates a powerful oxidation when exposed to any visible light.

"As operations manager during these crazy times, John's help with our rapid growth has been immeasurable," said Mark Sisson, co-founder of NanoTouch Materials. "Having an experienced finance and private equity professional on the team has helped us to strategically grow the business, spending millions of dollars to double the size of our manufacturing facility and create custom automation equipment."

Before arriving at Carlyle, Mr. Harris served as a Vice President at Golub Capital and a Senior Manager at Arthur Andersen. In addition, he served on the board for global educational travel company, WorldStrides, and is an investor and Board Observer for Locus Health, a health care firm that focuses on remote patient monitoring.

Mr. Harris has served as a Board Member and Past Chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, the University of Virginia Alumni Association and The Barker Adoption Foundation, as a Trustee and Finance Chairman of the Jefferson Trust and as an advisory board member of the Virginia Film Festival.

In his spare time, Mr. Harris is the executive producer of the documentary "1186 to Omaha," a documentary film about the University of Virginia baseball team's 2015 national championship that currently is airing on the ESPN platforms. He has written the screenplays for the films "Bernie and Rebecca" and "Playing Through," which have been screened at numerous film festivals around the world and have won multiple awards.

About NanoTouch® Materials

Founded in 2012, NanoTouch Materials is a leader in self-cleaning surfaces, utilizing nanocrystal technology to turn dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self-cleaning surfaces. Based in Forest, Virginia, the company manufactures a line of self-cleaning products, NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces, which are used throughout the world, serving all industries where hygiene is a priority. NanoTouch Materials has received numerous awards including the 2017 and 2016 ISSA Innovation Award and a $2 million research and development grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia. NanoTouch Materials' clients include facility managers at Fortune 200 companies, health care facilities, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, hotels, airports, and all levels of government. For more information, please visit www.nanoseptic.com.

Media Contact:

Dennis Hackemeyer

[email protected]

434-258-4188

SOURCE NanoTouch Materials

Related Links

http://www.nanoseptic.com

