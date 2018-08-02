Former Cash Money Records Artist Tab "Hot Boy Turk" Virgil Jr. Offers An Inspiring, Real Life Story Of Redemption In His Tell-All Memoir

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oracle Group announces Former Cash Money Records artist Tab "Hot Boy Turk" Virgil Jr. as he narrates his journey, revealing how he dealt with his drug addiction, incarceration, and growing up in the infamous New Orleans' Uptown Magnolia Projects. Within his novel he reveals how he survived challenges with pure grit, tenacity, and the unconditional love from his family in his new book, The AutoThugOgraphy of Turk

Cash Money founders Ronald "Slim" Williams and Brian "Birdman" Williams discovered Turk in Magnolia Projects in 1996. Soon after, they recruited him as one of the original members of the now-defunct late 90's group "Hot Boys" crew alongside Juvenile, B.G. and Lil Wayne. Being the biggest draw on Cash Money Records back then, the Hot Boys gained international success and went on to create timeless music.

After the split of the Hot Boys in 2001, Turk began his solo career. His career after his first and second solo albums would halt after his third album Penitentiary Chances came out in 2004, as Turk would spend an eight-year sentence before being released on October 12, 2012.

Virtually unstoppable since his release, Turk's first project after being released from prison, "Blame It On The System," reminded everyone that he is a force to be reckoned with. Since then, he has done interviews, appeared on different shows and media outlets, made new music, and has even started his very own label, YNT Empire.

Picking up where he left off before prison, Turk is ready to take the world by storm, and hopes to inspire others who are on the brink of giving up: "It's a tell-all book. I'm letting the world know my story," says Turk. "I'm ready for all of you to know the real me."

According to Turk, this is so people could see beyond the former Hot Boy from Cash Money and get to know the real Turk who triumphed over the challenges he faced in his career, as his well personal life -- from his post-incarceration trauma, his loyal wife Emani's struggle to keep it together after kids and surviving cancer, and much more.

About the Author:

Tab "Hot Boy Turk" Virgil Jr. Born and raised in New Orleans Uptown Magnolia Projects, Turk began as an aspiring football player before developing his passion and ability for rapping. He joined the ranks of Cash Money label-mates Juvenile, B.G., and Lil Wayne back in 1996 as one of the original Hot Boys crew members.

Twitter: @HotBoyTurk32

Instagram: @hotboyturk_32

Book Details:

The AutoThugOgraphy of Turk

10/30/ 2018; $26.95

Wahida Clark Presents Publishing

ISBN-10: 1947732218

ISBN-13: 9781947732216

