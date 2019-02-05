Former CEO of Several Multi-Billion Dollar Companies Joins CEO Coaching International

PHOENIX, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs, announced today Michael Marchi as its newest coach.



Michael has over 30 years of C-suite experience dramatically improving operational performance and delivering profitable growth in a variety of companies. He has successfully led large corporate organizations, midsized private equity backed businesses and smaller entrepreneurial companies.



Michael has had CEO/President roles in public, private equity and family-owned privately-held global corporations including General Electric during Jack Welch, Citibank, Kohler, American Standard, Grohe, Lixil and Ann Sacks Tile & Stone. Michael has had full P&L responsibility for $75MM, $130MM, $150MM, $1.1B and $2B companies. He has served in board roles both for both profit and not-for-profit corporations.



"CEO Coaching International is a worldwide coaching organization with a proven track record to Make Big Happen and get results for its clients," said Mike Marchi. "Working with CEOs who have a burning desire to accelerate profitable growth and Make Big Happen is what I'm passionate about and this energizes me every morning. CEO Coaching International will allow me to utilize my years of executive experience while partnering with likeminded CEOs to achieve their dreams."



Michael has broad-based industry knowledge in decorative plumbing, electrical, chemical and medical manufacturing, high end retail, 2 step wholesale distribution, licensing and banking. He brings strong functional expertise in sales, marketing, manufacturing operations and supply chain.



"Michael has a proven track record of providing strategic and operational leadership to successfully spearhead rapid growth," says Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "His experience growing firms of different sizes, in different industries, to different markets will allow him to create blueprints for success for many different clients."



Michael has also been a member of YPO/YPO Gold for over 16 years with memberships in the Oregon Evergreen, Milwaukee, Big Apple, Cincinnati and Scottsdale YPO/YPO Gold Chapters.





