Former Chiquita Brands and Procter & Gamble Executive Joins CEO Coaching International®

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm coaching CEOs and leadership teams at more than 380 companies globally, is pleased to announce Tanios Viviani as its newest Partner and Coach.

Viviani has extensive experience in the food, retail, and hospitality industries, and has worked in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America for global brands including Procter & Gamble, Chiquita Brands, and Jarden Corporation. He has led several global consumer product companies as CEO, COO, and President, with revenue ranging from $20MM to $3B across a range of industries. Viviani has a proven track record innovating brands for high growth, establishing efficient supply-chain structures, negotiating M&A and strategic alliances, executing digital transformation, and building high-performing teams for public, family-owned, and private equity portfolio companies.

As CEO of Fresh Express Foods Co., Viviani led Chiquita Brands' growth strategy over 7 years, transforming it into a diversified, higher margin fresh foods company. He identified, raised capital, acquired, and integrated The Fresh Express Co. North America leader of fresh pre-packaged salads with $1.2 billion in sales, and successfully grew North America sales through product and commercial innovation to achieve a leading 44% market share. In addition to developing a high-performing global team operating in three continents, running five manufacturing facilities, and guiding over 5,500 employees, Viviani also led market entry for Chiquita Brands in China, establishing sourcing, manufacturing, and sales operations.

"I'm pleased to welcome Tanios as a coach and partner at CEO Coaching International. As a highly successful and innovative CEO and COO with deep experience in building brands and high-performing teams and scaling up global businesses to billion-dollar sales, Tanios brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Having experienced firsthand the benefits of using a coach in business, he knows exactly what it takes to help other CEOs achieve extraordinary results."

Viviani said he is excited to join the group of talented and successful CEOs at CEO Coaching International. "As a senior executive of public companies, I experienced the impact professional coaches had in helping my teams and me reach higher levels of performance and well-being as we built businesses and high-performing organizations across the globe," Viviani said. "Now, I look forward to combining my firsthand experiences with CEO Coaching International's proven methodology and resources to help our clients make big happen in their business and their lives."

Viviani received his MBA from the University of Akron and is a Northwestern University Kellogg Executive Scholar in General Management. He is a member of YPO and active with a variety of community organizations, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, AFS Intercultural, and WE Charity.

Viviani is a pilot with the U.S. Air Force Civil Air Patrol, a Ducatista enthusiast, a triathlon trainee, and a dilettante orchardist. As a husband to a college educator and father of two daughters, Viviani says he is a champion for women's empowerment.

