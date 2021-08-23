Former Christie's Executive Joins @properties to Spearhead Franchise Growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- @properties, one of the nation's largest residential brokerage firms, has brought on former Christie's International executive Natalie Hamrick as vice president of brand growth as the company continues to expand its franchise program to markets across the United States.

Working closely with @properties co-founder and co-CEO Thad Wong and president of brand growth Chris Lim, Hamrick will provide high-level business and marketing strategy to franchise partners and to help new @properties franchisees tap into the luxury market.

Hamrick brings a depth of experience in luxury real estate to the newly-created position. As vice president of business development at Christie's, Hamrick spearheaded the partnership management of affiliates across the U.S. and Canada and led the development and integration of a company-wide global affiliate program.

"Natalie's luxury real estate sensibilities and deep industry relationships made her a logical addition to our franchise team as we continue to expand," said Wong. "She will be a fantastic resource to help @properties' franchisees tap into the high-end market."

"I've long admired @properties as a forward-thinking brokerage firm and an industry innovator, and am thrilled to join the company at such a critical point in their growth," said Hamrick. "I look forward to partnering with @properties franchisees to help grow their business."

A native of Hornersville, Mo., Hamrick earned a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University, and a master's degree from Spalding University in Louisville, Ky.

Since launching its franchise division in late 2020, the company has onboarded brokerages in Texas, Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin, while additional franchises will be announced in the coming months. @properties is the 8th-largest brokerage in the country and has a growing footprint in the South through ownership of Ansley Real Estate in Atlanta and Nest Realty, based in Charlottesville, Va.

About @properties

Established in 2000, @properties ranks 8th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called [email protected]™, which includes marketing, transaction-management and client-relationship management systems, and recently launched a nationwide franchise. @properties and its affiliated companies, Ansley Real Estate and Nest Realty, have over 3,500 agents and 50 offices in nine states. @properties is also an owner of Proper Title, a title insurance firm, and Proper Rate, an independent mortgage lender. For more information, visit atproperties.com.

