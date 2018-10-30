Former Coach Director Joins TDX Tech as Director of Customer Service

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TDX Tech, a leading information technology solutions provider for retailers, announced today that Kevin Kleva, former Director of Store Systems for Tapestry (Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman), has joined TDX Tech as their new Director of Customer Service.

"Kevin's unparalleled retail systems experience, and distinguished history with Tapestry/Coach, and formerly, J. Crew, brings significant value to TDX Tech's retail customers," remarked Robert Bennewitz, President of TDX Tech. "As a former practitioner, Kevin understands the unique goals and concerns of retailers, from technology to operations, and how vendor relationships profoundly impact day-to-day store operations and profitability."

Mr. Kleva brings over thirty-years of store-systems experience to TDX Tech, including deep expertise in point-of-sale help desk, new store opening coordination, and vendor management. His previous roles at several Tier-1 retailers, provide for a wide and diverse knowledgebase to compliment TDX Tech's well-reputed retail technology expertise.

"As a former customer-partner of TDX Tech, I have had first-hand experience with the dedication, care, and expertise that the company provides to retailers," commented Mr. Kleva. "Well-structured and forward-looking technology solutions begin with deep industry-expertise and phenomenal customer service – I'm excited to lead this charge with TDX Tech."

Mr. Kleva has already joined TDX Tech and has commenced his new role.

About TDX Tech

TDX Tech is a leading provider of IT-related on-site support, technology services, and hardware solutions for retailers and other multi-site businesses throughout the world. TDX Tech's global team of over 15,000 technicians provides for sophisticated on-premise solutions, using unique and proprietary project-management systems and methodologies. Solutions include on-site services and support, system staging and configuration, new store rollouts, and a full suite of scalable hardware and maintenance programs. For more information, go to http://www.tdxtech.com.

