Former Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Joins Deep Water Point

Retired NAVSEA Commander Joins Deep Water Points Federal Management Consulting Practice Tweet this

"The complexity of managing the development, acquisition, and delivery of highly sophisticated battle platforms such as a next generation nuclear powered aircraft carrier or submarine cannot be understated. VADM Moore's, experience, intellect, and know-how will reap tremendous rewards for our clients," said DWP Partner and DOD sector lead, BG Ron Bouchard, USA, Ret. "We are pleased that he joined Deep Water Point along with other members of our Defense team," he said.

Deep Water Point is a Federal Management Consulting firm located within the Washington, D.C. National Capital Region. Its consulting team consists of over 300 executive level subject matter experts spanning the defense, intelligence, and federal civilian markets. Deep Water Point's headquarters is in Annapolis, Maryland. Members of its team are geographically dispersed across the Washington, D.C. National Capital Region, and other parts of the United States.

For more information about Deep Water Point, its services, or VADM Moore, visit: www.deepwaterpoint.com

Deep Water Point, Point of Contact:

John C. Johnson, Partner

Marketing, Recruiting, and Communications

SOURCE Deep Water Point, LLC

Related Links

http://www.deepwaterpoint.com

