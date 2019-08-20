Former Congressman Jim Renacci Releases New Book On Washington's Dysfunction

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has released a new book, The GOP's Lost Decade: An Inside View of Why Washington Doesn't Work. The book gives readers a firsthand look at why and how Congress fails to do its job.

"Washington is fundamentally broken. Tribalism and identity politics have created partisan gridlock that has made Congress more dysfunctional than ever before. While politicians seek political gain, our budget is in the red and our skyrocketing debt and deficit continue to be ignored. Nothing is getting done," said Renacci. "Our government was founded on the notion of compromise, and Democrats and Republicans must learn to talk to each other and work together. With bipartisan cooperation, the government can start fixing problems that matter to the people instead of helping the political elite score points."

Renacci spent 30 years as a successful businessman in Ohio before running for Congress. He came to Washington with a new wave of Republicans who set out to change 'business as usual' in the nation's capital. Unfortunately, he learned many of his fellow legislators were unable or unwilling to understand the budgeting process and the long-term financial consequences of their actions, leading to runaway spending and skyrocketing deficits.

In The GOP's Lost Decade, Renacci recounts his four terms in Congress, calling out his fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats, for the dysfunction within our political system and the pervasive attitudes toward spending that threaten to derail our economy over the long-term. Renacci's practical solutions for getting the federal government working again require disruption from outside the political system, because even the most dedicated of fighters on the inside need the weight of the people to make lasting change.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author

Jim Renacci is an experienced business owner who created more than 1,500 jobs and employed over 3,000 people across the Buckeye State before running for Congress in 2010. He represented Ohio's 16th District in the House of Representatives for four terms. He is also the chairman of Ohio's Future Foundation, a policy and action oriented organization whose goal is to move the state forward. For more information, please visit www.jimrenacci.com.

