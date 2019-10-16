Former Congresswoman and Public Affairs Expert Joins Protiviti Advisory Board

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti, a global consulting firm, announces that Susan Molinari has joined its advisory board. The board, formed more than ten years ago, provides market and business insights to assist Protiviti and its clients confidently face the challenges of a dynamic world.

Molinari has a wide-ranging background resulting from her multi-disciplined service in the leadership of the United States Congress, as vice president of Google's Public Affairs for the Americas, as leader of multiple offices for international public affairs and lobbying giant Omnicom, and as a respected media communicator on numerous networks, including among others CBS, Fox, PBS and CNN.

Having been elected from a New York City-based district five times to Congress, Molinari was quickly elevated by House Republicans who twice elected her as one of just eight members to serve in the leadership of the first GOP majority in 40 years. In Congress, she developed a strong record of bipartisanship and effectiveness on issues ranging from transportation and the budget to child abuse and human rights.

As Google's vice president for the United States, Mexico, Latin America and Canada, Molinari managed teams that monitored and interacted with both Democratic and Republican U.S. Administrations, federal departments and agencies, both sides of the political aisle and both sides of the U.S. Capitol, as well as state and foreign capitals.

Molinari has worked with corporate America as a member of the board of Protective Life, on the Toyota North America Diversity Board, as chair of the corporate social responsibility Century Council, and at a global law and public policy firm.

"Susan's government experience, especially her work helping one of the world's largest technology firms understand and address its global challenges, will provide great insights for Protiviti and its clients," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti's president and CEO.

"Protiviti is a dynamic, growing firm. I am excited by the opportunity to join the impressive members of Protiviti's Advisory Board and share my experience and perspective with Protiviti and its clients," said Susan Molinari.

Molinari joins current Protiviti Advisory Board members Frances Townsend, former Assistant to President George W. Bush for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism and former chair of the Homeland Security Council; Evelyn Dilsaver, the former president and CEO of Charles Schwab Investment Management; and Peter Blair Henry, Dean Emeritus and W.R. Berkley Professor of Economics and Finance at New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that helps companies solve problems in finance, technology, operations, governance, risk and internal audit, and has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500®companies. Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms serve clients through a network of more than 85 locations in over 25 countries. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies.

Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

