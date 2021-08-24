Former Dallas-Area Offensive Linemen are Now Guarding Americans Against Harmful Pathogens with the Launch of New Disinfectant Company
Aug 24, 2021, 08:56 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Epstein, CEO of Safe Shield Products, LLC and his former teammate at Oklahoma State, Lane Taylor (now an NFL Offensive Lineman for the Houston Texans) are taking their experience protecting QBs on the football field to the general public, this time helping to protect Americans everywhere from harmful pathogens with the launch of a new disinfectant, Virus Guard™. Virus Guard™ is a strong, ultra-effective disinfectant that kills the Covid-19 Virus in just 60 seconds and most other harmful viruses and bacteria as well! Utilizing only natural, biodegradable ingredients, Virus Guard™ is safe for use around all humans, pets and food and is available for purchase in retail 32oz spray bottles or 1-gallon jugs. Virus Guard™ is ideal for extended use around the home, office, gym, schools, day care centers, 24-hr clinics, locker rooms, automobiles and even while traveling for use on airplanes or in hotels.
Don't let your guard down and Protect Like The Pros™! The Covid-19 virus and its variants are still plaguing the country with no signs of slowing down, CEO Epstein says, "Because of aggressive daily use of highly toxic big-brand disinfectants used at home and work, consumers are telling me that more than ever they are looking for cleaner, safer and healthier disinfectant options that won't harm their family or pets." Virus Guard™ is just that, Natures Perfect Disinfectant™. "Covid is not gone and Virus Guard™ is the best disinfectant on the market to help fight it."
- Multi-Purpose Disinfectant
- EPA Registered (Lowest Toxicity Level of Registered Disinfectants)
- Registered on EPA's List N for Use Against SARS-CoV-2
- Organic Materials Review Institute listed
- Will Not Irritate Those With Asthma
- Alcohol-Free
- No Quats Ammonia
- Gentle Enough to Use Around Kids and Pets
- Safe for Use on All Hard Surfaces
- No Personal Protective Equipment Needed
- No Rinsing or Wiping Required – 1 Step Clean
- Ultimate Deodorizer
- Non-Corrosive and Non-Flammable
Look for Virus Guard on Amazon or everywhere on store shelves soon.
For more information, please visit www.protectlikethepros.com or follow Safe Shield Products, LLC on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Media Contact:
Shelby Jackson
Founder, Social Collab Lab LLC
214.789.2876 | [email protected]
www.socialcollablab.com
SOURCE Safe Shield Products, LLC
