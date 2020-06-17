Former Dell Technologies Executive Joins Automation Anywhere as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the appointment of Chris Riley as the company's chief revenue officer.

Mr. Riley will be responsible for leading global sales, including serving customers in over 90 countries and managing an ecosystem of over 1,900 partners worldwide.

He joins Automation Anywhere with decades-long experience as a senior revenue generator, most recently at Dell Technologies Select where he served as president of global sales and was responsible for a multi-billion dollar route to market.

Prior to his six years at Dell, Mr. Riley spent six years at HPE as vice president and general manager for HP's storage business. He has held senior sales roles at every juncture of his career and experienced explosive growth while at EMC. His reputation for managing complex go-to-market organizations and his expertise in building global alliances is unsurpassed in the industry.

Mr. Riley has also been a staunch supporter of diversity and inclusion during his career and led two employee resource groups at Dell, including Women in Action and the Black Networking Alliance.

"Chris is a world-class executive who brings with him a wealth of experience to align sales, marketing and operations that will further accelerate our growth trajectory," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "I am excited to have a leader of his caliber join us to deliver value for our company by expanding revenue and market share, while ensuring our customers have continued success, particularly as they look to implement a digital workforce to maintain key business processes during the global pandemic."

"I am excited to join Automation Anywhere to help extend the company's market leading position in the RPA space," said Chris Riley, chief revenue officer, Automation Anywhere. "Their customer centric focus, strong people culture and innovation comes at a time when companies globally are looking to increase the productivity of their workforce, digitally transform their business and become more resilient."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the industry leading web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With a global network of 1,900 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.1 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

