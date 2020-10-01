Former Dell, Telefonica and Procter & Gamble Executive Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Odmar Almeida-Filho as partner and coach, since January of this year.



Throughout his career, Almeida-Filho has helped companies in more than 30 countries scale up or turn around their performance. He's worked in over ten industries, from consumer-packaged goods to media, and education to technology. He's held President or C-level roles with Procter & Gamble, Dell Computers, Ipsos Research, Amway, and Telefonica. He has led companies and divisions ranging from $5 million to $5 billion in revenue.

"CEO Coaching International has a stellar track record in Making Big Happen, having helped hundreds of CEOs around the world to drive profitable growth," Almeida-Filho said. "I'm energized by the opportunity to leverage my own 30-plus years of experience in leading turnarounds, to help CEO Coaching International's clients reach their HOT – huge outrageous targets."



In his most recent role, Almeida-Filho was President of Brazil and, later, the Global Head of Big Data and Advanced Analytics at Amway, the world's largest direct selling company – where he led very successful turnarounds for these two critically important divisions for the company.

Outside of his executive positions, Almeida-Filho is also passionate about education. He has been a contributing lecturer at USC's Center for Technology Management, Fundação Getulio Vargas Brazil, InsPer University São Paulo, and ESPM University São Paulo. He believes education is a springboard to personal achievement and self-confidence, and supports US college scholarship programs for underprivileged Brazilian students.



Almeida-Filho and his wife, Giselda, have three sons. When he's not working, Almeida-Filho enjoys playing jazz music and cooking – he's a food and wine enthusiast.

"Odmar has extensive global experience from his career that will help inform the work our clients are doing internationally," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "We're glad he's joining our team."

