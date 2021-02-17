Former Deloitte & Touche Partner Emily Rollins Joins Xometry Board

Rollins recently retired after a 30-year career in public accounting, including leadership roles in Deloitte's US Technology, Media, & Telecommunications (TMT) industry group, Audit Innovation and Transformation, and Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives. She provided audit and assurance services to companies in all stages, from venture-backed through large public companies, many of which were on the cutting edge of their industries. Her specific industry areas of focus include TMT, life science and venture capital.

In 2010, Rollins was appointed by Washington Governor Christine Gregoire to the Washington State Board of Accountancy, where she later served as chair and was an active member through 2018. She has also demonstrated leadership on over a dozen non-profit boards, including Ascend's Seattle and Austin chapters, the Berger Institute for Work, Family, and Children, Austin Healthcare Council, NACD Austin Chapter, and the Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce.

"We are thrilled to have Emily join our board," said Randy Altschuler, Xometry's CEO. "Her proven track record at Deloitte working with a range of clients as well as her experience with diversity and inclusion make her an ideal fit for Xometry as we move to the next phase of our growth."

"Xometry's AI technology is leading the shift toward digital manufacturing by connecting supply and demand in the $260B custom manufacturing industry," said Rollins. "I look forward to joining the Xometry team as they help small and medium-sized manufacturers improve their cash flow by helping them more efficiently run their businesses."

About Xometry

Xometry is the largest marketplace for custom manufacturing, connecting customers with optimal manufacturing solutions through patented AI technology. Xometry provides on-demand manufacturing, industrial supply materials, and financing solutions to a diverse customer base, ranging from startups to small manufacturers to Fortune 100 companies. Xometry's global network of over 5,000 partner manufacturing facilities enables it to maintain consistently fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and urethane casting. Xometry's customers include BMW, Dell Technologies, General Electric, Bosch, and NASA. Additionally, Xometry offers its supplier network an array of financing solutions to improve cash flow and achieve better growth and efficiency. For more information, visit xometry.com or follow @xometry on Twitter.

