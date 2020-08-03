Former Department of Justice Trial Attorney Michael Shaheen Joins Crowell & Moring

While at DOJ, Shaheen's roles on False Claims Act cases ranged from lead investigator to first chair trial attorney. He obtained judgments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars and was involved in the settlement of false claims cases of a similar magnitude. Shaheen led more than 60 high-stakes, high-dollar investigations involving alleged violations of the FCA, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Stark Law, the Related Party Rule, and the Program Fraud Civil Remedies Act.

Shaheen joins as a partner in the Health Care and White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement groups and will be based in Washington, D.C. He will draw on his trial and investigations experience with government and whistleblower-initiated matters, as well as other complex commercial litigation while at DOJ, to advise companies facing all manner of FCA enforcement actions, with particular emphasis on health care and procurement fraud.

"The enforcement environment is heating up. As a result of federal and state COVID-19 task forces, there are an increasing number of government investigations related to CARES Act grants and other funds designated to support businesses impacted by the pandemic," said Daniel Zelenko, chair of the firm's White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Group. "With Michael's DOJ civil fraud prosecution, litigation, and investigations experience, he is well-positioned to offer strategic counsel to companies that are the subject of OIG, DOJ and State AG enforcement actions."

"While at DOJ, Michael led investigations into laboratories, telehealth providers, in-patient rehabilitation facilities, and skilled nursing facilities," said Christopher Flynn co-chair of the firm's Health Care Group. "His prosecutorial insights and deep understanding of the complex risk, compliance, and oversight issues that companies across the health care spectrum must navigate will be of great value to clients."

"The strength of Crowell & Moring's Health Care and White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement groups, along with the firm's established reputation for excellence handling FCA and other complex civil fraud matters, made it the ideal platform for my practice," said Shaheen. "I look forward to working with lawyers across the firm to help clients with risk mitigation, investigations, and litigation strategy."

Shaheen earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and his law degree from Cornell Law School. He was an associate at an AmLaw100 firm prior to joining the DOJ in 2014. Before going to law school, Shaheen founded Pelican Publishing in 2003, a record label that signed more than 100 artists.

