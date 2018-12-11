Former Deputy Chief Information Officer at CMS Joins FEI Systems as Chief Technology Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FEI Systems, a leading provider of health IT solutions, is proud to announce that Mr. Henry Chao has joined FEI Systems as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Chao led IT efforts for more than 20 years at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As Chief Technology Officer at FEI Systems, Mr. Chao leads FEI's enterprise architecture activities. He guides solution development for both Federal CMS and State Medicaid initiatives. In addition, he coordinates product alignment with FEI's State and commercial healthcare business.

At CMS, Mr. Chao served as the Deputy Director, Deputy Chief Information Officer, and Chief Technology Officer at the Office of Information Services. He also served as the Chief Information Officer at the Office of Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight for the Office of the Secretary at HHS. At both CMS and HHS, he had leadership roles in planning and executing legislative initiatives to transform the nation's health care system.

Jiao Gu, PhD, CEO and President of FEI Systems stated that "Mr. Chao brings to FEI Systems more than 20 years of experience formulating strategies, leading solution development, and delivering program capabilities for Federal and State health care initiatives."

Mr. Chao established technical standards and reference architectures for the Medicare, Medicaid, and Insurance Marketplace programs to promote greater efficiency and responsiveness to key healthcare business processes. Mr. Chao is the author of Success or Failure? The Untold Story of HealthCare.gov, a firsthand account of the launch of HealthCare.gov., and what it takes to implement change in the health care system.

FEI Systems is a leading provider of health-related information technology solutions. Our clients include such Federal agencies as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). FEI works with 30+ state and local government clients, implementing behavioral health applications, electronic health record systems, and innovative alternatives to traditional fee-for-services Medicaid programs.

