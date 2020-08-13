Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan to headline Aug. 17 National Press Club panel on importance of maintaining school meal programs through COVID-19 pandemic
Aug 13, 2020, 15:07 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools have traditionally been a critical source of nutrition for vulnerable children through free and low-cost school meals. This fall, however, in order to keep students and staff safer, many schools will not operate as usual, meaning these meals will be disrupted.
On Monday, August 17, former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan will join a live NPC Virtual Newsmaker panel with Lisa Davis, Senior Vice President of Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign, and Larry Wade, Sr., Director of School Nutrition Services for Chesapeake Public Schools in Virginia to discuss why no matter what schools look like – remote, in person, or hybrid – we have a responsibility to ensure every child gets the food they need.
This 1-hour program will stream live at 3:00 p.m. ET and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Click here to watch the livestream.
The discussion will explore the important role school meal programs play in the overall health, education and wellbeing of students and will highlight current challenges schools are facing, proposed policy solutions, and the innovative approaches schools are taking during this time of crisis.
Press Contact: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; [email protected]; (202) 662-7561
SOURCE National Press Club