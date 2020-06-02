Former FBI Agent Releases "Fix the FBI" Video Asking Americans to Sign a White House Petition for Positive Change

MADISON, Ala., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former FBI Special Agent (SA) Tracy Baldwin Swayne created a 7:14 minute video about the FBI, the Michael Flynn case, and asking Americans to sign a White House petition to create a White House/DOJ "FBI Clean Up Task Force."

The video is on BitChute: "Fix the FBI": https://www.bitchute.com/video/nnhiQ97vJw53/

Former FBI Special Agent (SA) Tracy Baldwin Swayne Releases "Fix the FBI" Video Asking Americans to Sign a White House Petition for Positive Change

President Donald Trump says in the video, "Well, it's a shame what's happened with the FBI, but we're gonna rebuild the FBI. It'll be bigger and better than ever." He continues, "But it is very sad, when you look at those documents and how they've done that, is really, really disgraceful and you have a lot of very angry people that are seeing it. Everybody, not me, when everybody, the level of anger, at what they've been witnessing with respect to the FBI, is certainly very sad."

Although Americans may discuss topics among themselves, this is a chance for each person to be heard in a meaningful way. Americans enjoy the 1st Amendment Right to petition their Government. The White House created the platform, "We The People" for just this reason, to know what Americans care about and what changes are needed.

White House Petition, "Fix the FBI": https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/fix-fbi

The petition only takes a minute to sign by entering a valid name and email address. A verification email is then sent and once clicked, the name is added. The petition needs 150 signatures before it is publicly searchable on the "We The People" platform, meaning the link is required to get to the petition for the first 150 signatures.

This is a chance to make a difference. The petition needs 100,000 signatures by June 13, 2020 to get a response from the White House.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." - Edmund Burke *

