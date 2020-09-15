Former Federal Prosecutor Jamie M. McCall Joins Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check Securities Litigation Group

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announced that veteran federal prosecutor Jamie M. McCall has joined its Securities Litigation Practice Group as a partner. Over a 12-year tenure as an Assistant United States Attorney in both Wilmington and Miami, Mr. McCall directed numerous complex financial crime investigations and prosecutions including cases involving securities, tax, bank and wire frauds, as well as theft of trade secrets and cybercrime.

Mr. McCall successfully led numerous jury trials during his time with Justice, including United States v. Wilmington Trust Corp., et al., a lengthy securities fraud prosecution arising from corporate misconduct during the financial crisis, and United States v. David Matusiewicz, et al, the first criminal prosecution of a cyberstalking-related homicide; the defendants received life sentences.

Most recently, Mr. McCall served as section chief for the National Security and Cybercrime Division for the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office. He was twice awarded the DOJ's Director's Award for Superior Performance.

"Jamie adds significant prosecutorial and trial experience to our already deep bench of litigators, and with a growing number of major cases and large institutional clients we look forward to putting his trial-tested skills to work," said David Kessler who co-manages Kessler Topaz's Securities Practice Group.

Prior to joining Justice in 2008, Mr. McCall spent several years practicing civil law at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Philadelphia, where he worked on litigation matters involving Fortune 250 companies. Notably, he began his legal career as a Judge Advocate in the Marine Corps, serving primarily as a prosecutor and achieving the rank of Captain. In 2004, he served as principal legal advisor to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment in and around Fallujah, Iraq, including during the First Battle of Fallujah.

"I'm pleased to join one of the nation's preeminent financial litigation firms and I look forward to leveraging my experience as a federal prosecutor with Kessler Topaz's advocacy on behalf of investors bringing private actions challenging corporate misconduct," Mr. McCall said.

Mr. McCall maintains an active membership in the Federal Bar Association, District of Delaware chapter. A sought-after speaker, he has presented on numerous issues involving corporate and securities fraud. He was also a featured interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" in a segment about theft of original correspondence by Christopher Columbus, most recently aired this past August.

Mr. McCall has received numerous awards for his work in securities fraud and cybercrime, along with respective military service awards, including the Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Global War Against Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

About Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is one of the largest law firms in the world specializing in complex litigation on a contingent basis. Since the Firm's founding, Kessler Topaz has developed a worldwide reputation for excellence in the areas of shareholder, ERISA, consumer, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The Firm proudly notes that it has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients and the classes they represent.

For more information about Kessler Topaz, visit www.ktmc.com. You may also contact Darren J. Check, Esquire at 610-822-2235, or [email protected].

