Former Female Air Force Staff Sergeant Turned Business Owner Launches Organization to Help Cancer Patients and Other Men, Women, and Children in the U.S., Find High-Quality Hair Wigs

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Wig Association was founded in 2022 by business owner Marquetta Breslin. After learning about wig making while helping her mother through cancer and the effects of chemotherapy, Marquetta realized there was no organization tasked with helping those looking for wigs to easily find capable wig makers. The American Wig Association helps wig makers easily connect with clients across the United States who are looking for high-quality wigs.

Marquetta Breslin, Founder of AWA

"The Association was birthed from an idea of helping connect people who need wigs with people who make them," explains Breslin. "As a side effect of her chemotherapy, my mom lost all of her hair and did not have the resources to have a wig made that she was comfortable with," she said. "I've spent a lot of time in cancer centers and seeing and talking with people who suffer from permanent hair loss…those individuals have a special place in my heart. It's always been a dream of mine to create a platform to connect people who need wigs with people who make them."

To learn more about the American Wig Association, visit http://www.americanwigassociation.org

