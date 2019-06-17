Former General Counsels of MasterCard & 3M Create AcumenADR LLC to Serve as Arbitrators and Mediators and Offer Dispute Resolution Services

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Hanft and Richard Ziegler announced the launch of a new venture focused on dispute prevention and resolution called AcumenADR. Hanft, the former General Counsel of MasterCard Worldwide, will be retiring after five years as President & CEO of the International Institute for Conflict Resolution & Prevention (CPR). Ziegler, the former General Counsel of the 3M Company, just retired after more than a decade as Co-Chair of the International Arbitration Practice at Jenner & Block.

Long-time friends and colleagues who have both focused on more thoughtful dispute management, Hanft and Ziegler are both Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) as well as internationally accredited mediators by the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR). Their experience—not only as mediators and arbitrators, but in their prior roles as inside counsel, senior executives, outside counsel and clients—makes each of them exceptionally qualified to manage complex proceedings effectively, and to address business disputes with perspective and commercial understanding.

"I can think of no one better suited to manage disputes more effectively than Noah Hanft," said Timothy Murphy, current General Counsel of Mastercard. "He crafted creative resolutions to many of Mastercard's major business challenges over the years, displaying formidable diplomatic skills and a global mindset. Most memorable was Noah's leadership in developing the strategy for and securing approval of Mastercard's transformative IPO. Noah's ability to distill complex factual and legal issues and manage teams large and small make him eminently qualified to arbitrate and mediate all types of matters."



Gregory Gallopoulos, General Counsel of General Dynamics, a long-time client of Ziegler's, said: "Richard's keen business insight, penetrating intellect, respectful bearing and imposing experience make him a natural to serve as an arbitrator or mediator in major domestic and international disputes."



Messrs. Hanft and Ziegler established the New York-based AcumenADR to support their practices as independent arbitrators, mediators and providers of other dispute resolution services. Having dealt first-hand with the vagaries of the litigation process for decades, Richard and Noah are passionate about the fairness, predictability, civility, cost-effectiveness and party autonomy that alternative dispute resolution can offer. For more information, visit www.acumenadr.com.

