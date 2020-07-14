Former Glebar CEO Launches Private Investment Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Culper Capital Partners ("Culper" or "CCP"), a New Jersey-based private investment company announced its formation. Culper seeks to revolutionize the approach to providing debt and equity capital to middle market companies, while 'partnering in change' with their management teams to drive growth and enterprise value. CCP also invests in alternative credit and equity vehicles as well as real estate opportunities that are geared toward optimal returns with calibrated risk.

Culper focuses on partnering with businesses with solid fundamentals and niche value drivers. CCP provides value-added strategic solutions, in order to enhance returns and position companies for sustainable growth. Culper utilizes its own private capital, along with that of its business partners, in order to find bespoke equity, debt or hybrid capital opportunities to drive value for its partners and portfolio companies.

Culper is led by Adam Cook, who has 23 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions (both the sell and buyside), credit and in the C-Suite, most recently serving as the majority owner and Chairman & CEO of Glebar Company ("Glebar"), a manufacturer of turnkey machine solutions and aftermarket parts and services serving the diversified industrial and non-elective minimally invasive medical procedures market. Glebar was recently sold to Arcline Investment Management.

"We launched Culper to invest in niche opportunities where we feel we have a competitive advantage to accelerate growth while creating best-in-class companies. Culper will also partner with family offices and private equity firms that share our values and investment objectives. We have already co-invested in a mezzanine debt facility to recapitalize and fund an add on acquisition for a financial sponsor, committed to four different credit funds and are actively reviewing debt and equity opportunities," said Adam S Cook, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

"Culper's mission is to invest purposefully and to 'revolutionize' the approach to private company investment. We are a focused group that can provide many resources, beyond the actual investment, in order to help drive long-term success. Adam's recent success with Glebar is a great example of how driving proactive change can lead to meaningful revenue and EBITDA growth that drives overall value. We are excited to have the opportunity to bring our team's expertise and capital to support the founders, management teams, and employees in which we invest," said Kevin Wilson, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

Culper Capital Partners invests debt and equity in middle market companies that seek true partnership solutions that go well beyond the capital deployed. For more information, visit: www.culpercapital.com.

