Former Global Ernst & Young Cybersecurity Managed Services Leader, Ben Trowbridge, Joins Abacode Board of Advisors

Most recently, Mr. Trowbridge led the creation of EY'Global Cybersecurity-as-a-Service practice, where he established a unique focused managed services leadership team and developed the strategy that moved quickly from concept to operational reality, providing Managed Threat Detection and Response, Threat Exposure Management, Managed Identity Access Management, and Data Protection as a Service. While at EY, he was named to the prestigious Outsourcing Leadership Hall of Fame and the 2019 CIO/CTO "Innovator of the Year" by D CEO magazine.

Previous to his time at EY, Mr. Trowbridge was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alsbridge, a third-party advisor for Outsourcing, Benchmarking, and Telecommunications transformation. Under his leadership, Alsbridge established a unique range of consulting and subscription services through four strategic acquisitions that drove a 38% CAGR over five years. Under his leadership, Alsbridge advised clients on over $155B in outsourcing contracts and was named an Inc. 500 "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." Mr. Trowbridge was named on two occasions as an EY Entrepreneur (EOY) of the year finalist, and Consulting Magazine named Alsbridge a Top 10 firm.

Ben joins a growing group of accomplished Abacode Advisory Board Members. His contribution in the Managed Security and Compliance Services space brings incredible value to Abacode, its clients, and partners.

"I'm very excited to have Ben join our Board of Advisors," said Michael Ferris, Abacode Chief Executive Officer. "His knowledge and experience will bring additional strength to our fast-growing team and provide essential guidance as we help partners and clients solve their most critical cybersecurity & compliance challenges."

"Abacode's MCCP Core offering and their unique ability to reduce a client's ongoing cybersecurity and compliance operating costs while increasing business efficiency and results, all for one convenient monthly fee, is a game-changer, commented Mr. Trowbridge. This has been long overdue for businesses who need a partner that can not only advise them on the correct cybersecurity initiatives but also implement and run an entire program for them, said Mr. Trowbridge. I'm excited about working with the team and glad to be aboard.

Abacode is a next-generation Managed Cybersecurity & Compliance Provider (MCCP). Leveraging a unified platform, they help businesses of all sizes implement a holistic, framework-based cybersecurity program. Their unique service model enables their customers to transform cybersecurity challenges into their competitive advantage.

Abacode works in collaboration with third-party audit, attestation, and certification bodies. They complete the gaps needed to meet a compliance standard and manage an entire program's implementation and ongoing management. Abacode's unified services platform is designed to stay ahead of constant compliance changes and updates, along with continuous cybersecurity monitoring and control.

Contact Us:

Learn more at Abacode.com or connect with us at [email protected]

SOURCE Abacode Cybersecurity & Compliance

Related Links

abacode.com

