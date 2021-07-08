Former Google Executive Dave Botkin Joins Fractal as Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (www.fractal.ai), a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 500 companies, today announced that Dave Botkin, former Senior Director - Marketing Analytics at Google, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Dave will help support Fractal's rapid growth by providing strategic inputs, deepen engagement with marquee clients & expand its reach in the Bay Area.

"We are delighted to have Dave join Fractal as our strategic advisor," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal. "As we look to our future growth trajectory, it is critical that our company receives timely insights and guidance from industry experts familiar not only with the AI and analytics industry at large, but also have a deep understanding of the market we operate in."

"I'm really excited to be joining one of the fastest growing companies in the world of AI and analytics," said Dave Botkin. "From AI to behavioral science & Design, Fractal's technology is not only leading the way but completely redefining the way these spaces operate and think about the future, and I can't wait to help contribute to the company's impressive growth trajectory."

A former physicist turned data scientist, Dave Botkin built and ran analytics and data engineering teams in startups and Fortune 50 companies until "retiring" in 2018 to focus on Analytics Consulting and Advisory services as Dave Botkin Consulting, LLC. Prior to DBC, Dave was Sr. Director of Marketing Analytics in Google's Ads business, where his teams evaluated marketing program effectiveness and developed machine-learning models to route leads to sales. Before that, Dave led analytics practice at Square, was VP of Analytics/BI at Disney Interactive Games and served as SVP Audience Analytics at CBS Interactive.

Dave received his BA and Ph.D. (Physics) degrees from UC Berkeley and his MBA degree from the Haas School of Business.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management.

Fractal has more than 2,300 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.

