Former GOP Congressman John Culberson Joins Clark Hill's Government & Public Affairs Practice In D.C. & Houston

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Hill today announced the addition of former U.S. Congressman John A. Culberson to its Government and Public Affairs Practice in the firm's Washington, D.C. and Houston offices. Prior to joining the firm Culberson served in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly two decades, representing Texas's 7th Congressional district, which comprises much of west Houston and Harris County.

"John's arrival is a game-changer for our government affairs practice and the firm's clients," said Kevin F. Kelly, Co-Leader of the firm's Government and Public Affairs Practice. "The level of experience that John brings to the firm solidifies our position as a premier bi-partisan lobbying and government affairs resource for individuals and organizations seeking a voice in the development and implementation of public policies and regulatory strategies."

Culberson will be based in both Washington, D.C. and Houston, where he will bring his significant government experience, including longstanding experience on the Appropriations Committee to key sectors where Clark Hill is experiencing rapid growth, including aerospace/defense; energy; financial services; health care/life sciences; and higher education and research.

"Clark Hill provides an ideal platform for transitioning from government service to private practice," said Culberson. "I've known and worked with Kevin Kelly for years and have the deepest respect for his integrity and for this practice under his leadership. After 32 years in public service, I am delighted to be joining a firm whose passions and interests are aligned with and supportive of my own."

During his U.S. Congressional career Culberson was a member of the House Appropriations Committee, where he chaired its Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies and its Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs. He was also an active member of the Subcommittees on Homeland Security and Transportation, Housing, Urban Development, and Related Agencies. Before winning election to Congress, Culberson was a member of the Texas House of Representatives from 1986 to 1998. Culberson is a Houston native, a graduate of the South Texas College of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University.

"John is an exceptional asset for both our federal and state governmental practices," said Betsy Kamin, Member-in-Charge of Clark Hill's Houston office. "His longstanding connections in Austin and D.C. will provide an avenue for the voices of our clients to be heard on public policy issues that are important to their businesses."

"John will add tremendous value in connecting and further enhancing our Texas and Washington, D.C. offices and client relationships," said John J. Hern, Jr., Clark Hill's Chief Executive Officer. "These are major U.S. markets for our clients that cross key practice areas, including the Government and Public Affairs Practice. Additionally, with the firm's expanding platform in Europe, John's presence will help us to optimize opportunities for global clients who need counsel on U.S. government and public policy issues."

Clark Hill's Government & Public Affairs Practice provides detailed legislative, policy, and regulatory insights on issues directly affecting clients in the context of broader geopolitical and market forces, including advising on specific legislation and regulation at all levels of government, and giving industry and nonprofits a voice in the implementation of broad, sweeping actions by the federal government. The group provides counsel across nearly every industry of the modern economy, with particular experience in development and funding in areas, including Aerospace; Biomedical research, healthcare, science, and technology; Cybersecurity and data privacy; Defense procurement and research; Education and workforce development; Environment; Homeland security; Political law; Public contracting and Transportation/manufacturing/automotive.

