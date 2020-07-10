Former High Times Staffers Launch New Cannabis Media Brand

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four former senior staffers at High Times Magazine have partnered with Northwest Leaf Magazine to launch Northeast Leaf, a free monthly print magazine focused on the growing Cannabis communities and businesses in the eight states of the region.

With distribution set for September 2020, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will be represented.

Northwest Leaf is a ten-year media brand currently publishing in five markets covering California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Maryland. Making the move from High Times are Former Senior Cultivation Editor Dan Vinkovetsky (previously known as Danny Danko), Editor-In-Chief Michael Gianakos, Director of Technology Pete Thompson, and Advertising Executive Michael Czerhoniak.

Leaf Nation Founder & Publisher Wes Abney says, "With targeted media showing no signs of losing relevance, we're elated for this opportunity to bring such an amazing stable of proven veterans into the Leaf family. The world needs honest Cannabis education and entertainment and it is our promise to stay true to the plant and the people as we grow the Leaf Nation into the global leader for Cannabis journalism."

Dan Vinkovetsky shares in the enthusiasm. "With several popular magazines all having gone out of print, it makes perfect sense for us to continue our passion for the written word with such a respected, proven brand as The Leaf. And I love that it's free to the public!"

Co-owner of The leaf and former syndicated radio personality, Mike Ricker, also shared in the merriment. "I'm elated to bring my 20 years of corporate broadcast experience to the next level as we expand our magazines, multimedia platforms, podcasts, and world class events while building the most revered brand in the blooming Cannabis industry and beyond!"

