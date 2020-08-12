Former HubSpot CRO Mark Roberge Joins Vernā Myers and Steve Gross to Deliver Keynotes at COGNITION 2020

Vernā Myers, Vice President, Inclusion Strategy at Netflix and Founder and President of The Vernā Myers Company, discusses in her keynote the importance of corporate diversity and inclusion when developing customer education content and programs. Vernā is known for her high-energy keynotes, captivating insights, and the ability to help people bridge differences and connect more meaningfully.

Steve Gross, M.S.W., Founder and Chief Playmaker of the Life is Good Kids Foundation, and an expert on the transformative power of optimism will deliver a keynote address that will empower attendees to form positive, productive, and lasting relationships throughout their customer training programs. Steve helps others discover their own sense of optimism so that they can inspire the people around them to focus on the good and overcome life's most difficult challenges.

"We couldn't be happier with the lineup of keynote speakers who have agreed to join us for COGNITION 2020," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "A lot of thought went into finding inspirational speakers capable of bringing additional value to our already great lineup of experts and providing our attendees with valuable takeaways to execute customer education programs that generate higher learner engagement, product proficiency, retention and customer growth."

In addition, some hot-topic sessions in support of the Strategy & Planning, Content & Experience, and Data & Insights themes of the conference will include:

The Customer Education Playbook

Getting Extended Organizational Buy-In: Finding and Engaging Your Subject Matter Experts

Using Data to Inform Your Learning Strategy

For an up-to-date schedule of sessions and additional details, view the agenda: https://cognition.thoughtindustries.com/pages/agenda . Early bird pricing is currently available through August 31. Register today and save $200 .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Thought Industries

Related Links

www.thoughtindustries.com

