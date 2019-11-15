Former IBM & Kony CTO Joins rewardStyle, the Leading Influencer Marketing Company

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- rewardStyle, the pioneer and leader in global influencer marketing, and company behind LIKEtoKNOW.it, the first-of-its-kind influencer-driven shopping app, is excited to announce the appointment of Bill Bodin as rewardStyle's Chief Technology Officer.

In this role, Bodin will play a key role in leading rewardStyle's innovative engineering endeavors and shaping rewardStyle's technological vision and future product roadmap. He will work with rewardStyle's exceptional line up of current engineering leaders to grow the platform's base of global influencers, retailers, and consumers to further amplify their digital engagement

Bodin brings more than 30 years of technology industry experience to rewardStyle. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Kony, the world's premiere omni-channel app platform company. Bodin chaired Kony's Reference Architecture Council, led Technology and Strategy assessments, led Kony's Intellectual Property efforts and enhanced the Kony platform, Quantum, which customers use to deliver their digital experiences as world-class smartphone, tablet, wearable and web applications. Bill filed eleven patents at Kony, specific to Artificial Intelligence and relating to AI in developmental platforms and cognitive applications.

Prior to Kony, Bodin held the same role for IBM's Mobile Computing CIO group. He was both a Distinguished Engineer and a recognized Master Inventor at IBM, and holds numerous patents in domains including Mobility, Operating Systems, Media, Telematics, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare. While at IBM, Bodin created and deployed a comprehensive mobile ecosystem, delivering mobile capabilities to IBM's customers and employees. Bodin was also the creator and thought leader for IBM Catalyst, the mobile development accelerator framework (CIO100 2015 award winner), and a member of the IBM Academy of Technology and Academy Leadership Team.

"rewardStyle is both incredibly relevant and well positioned for lateral and vertical expansion," said Bodin, "I'm excited to be a part of the rewardStyle family, focusing on massive platform scalability and the infusion of amazing digital technologies throughout our brand, influencer and customer experiences."

rewardStyle has the largest global influencer marketing platform and also a fast-growing consumer shopping app, pacing close to $2B in sales per year. Bill joins the brand as part of a larger investment in technology as they scale those tools to lead their exponential growth.

"Bill is an extremely well-respected visionary and technology leader with an incredible reputation, depth of knowledge and expertise in the digital innovation space. He is not only a technical thought leader when it comes to mobile but has a strong track record of helping businesses take full advantage of mobile transformation. I am excited by the fusion of Bill's innovation combined with our talented engineering teams producing limitless outcomes for our ecosystem," said Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of rewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it. "We are thrilled to have Bill join us as we continue to execute on our ambitious goals and remain the undisputed leader in influencer marketing. He will lead efforts with our growing influencer community, and build our next-generation mobile, in-app architecture to better serve the unique and growing needs of our customers."

rewardStyle is the first and largest invitation-only, end-to-end content monetization platform, empowering 50,000 of the world's premium digital-style influencers to achieve maximum economic success for their online content. Since its inception, rewardStyle has driven $5B in sales to its retail partners, and in 2017 Fast Company honored the brand as one of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. rewardStyle drives more than $1.5 billion in retail sales annually.

