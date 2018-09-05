Former IBM Executive Joins GuardiCore As Vice President of Corporate Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardiCore, a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced that Ola Sergatchov, a seasoned cybersecurity executive, has joined GuardiCore as Vice President of Corporate Strategy. An accomplished leader in business strategy, product management, enterprise architecture, and sales and partner development, Sergatchov will lead GuardiCore's corporate strategy and go-to-market initiatives to drive growth on a global scale.

"Ola brings a unique mix of strategic experience, technical depth and entrepreneurial spirit from more than 18 years in the industry with enterprise leaders like IBM, Oracle, and Standard&Poors. She is well positioned to contribute to all aspects of our business, including product development and customer relationships," said Pavel Gurvich, Co-founder and CEO, GuardiCore. "In addition to working with our product, marketing and customer teams to identify and capitalize on market trends and opportunities, we expect Ola to be instrumental in building out and refining our branding, product management and business development processes on a global level."

Continued Gurvich, "As a progressive technology company, we welcome Ola to the GuardiCore family as our first female executive leader. She joins a talented and diverse mix of professionals and serves as a role model, particularly to women in technology, to pursue technical and leadership positions with creativity, integrity and determination."

Sergatchov joins GuardiCore from IBM, where she served as Global Portfolio Strategy Director, Identity and Access Management, and successfully led the brand and go to market strategies for Threat-Aware Identity and Access Management offering. This included driving pivotal acquisitions and cross-brand integration solutions to retain IBM's leadership in the IAM market and to significantly increase its market share. Prior to IBM, Sergatchov was Senior Director at Oracle, where she successfully built sales development teams, developed strategic partnerships with the leading system integrators, directly impacting the business results. Ola has proven track record of executing business and product strategy for large enterprises as well as emerging technology start-ups.

"The rapidly accelerating pace of digital transformation is fueling an increased demand for new security technologies that can keep up with the pace of change. GuardiCore's innovative technology and rising customer demand for micro-segmentation has put the company in a unique position to lead the market," said Sergatchov. "It's an exciting time for GuardiCore, ripe with opportunity to grow our customer and partner relationships and improve how organizations are protecting their digital business."

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, micro-segmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

