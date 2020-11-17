Former Intel CTO of Enterprise joins AI Startup Censia

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burges Karkaria, former Chief Technology Officer of Enterprise at Intel Corporation, has joined Bay Area startup Censia–a leading provider of talent intelligence, recruiting and workforce management technology–as CTO.

"We are thrilled that Burges Karkaria has joined us as Censia's new Chief Technology Officer," says Joanna Riley, CEO and co-founder of Censia. "Burges is a leader in enterprise AI and will steer our AI-enabled enterprise products roadmap and deliver new products and systems of innovation. These will provide companies with a comprehensive suite of AI-powered talent acquisition and talent management tools that will enable data-driven people decisions at scale and open the doors to digital transformation to companies of all sizes."

Karkaria, who served on Censia's board of advisors for two years prior to joining the organization, will focus on developing additional product capabilities for enterprise and core product partners, delivered primarily via headless API.

"The primary challenge enterprises face today is digital transformation, and digital transformation cannot happen without people. Censia has the power to unlock the insights both around individual talent and a company's overall workforce, empowering companies with the talent intelligence they need to develop the workforce that can achieve digital transformation."

Censia is a leading provider of talent intelligence technology, which adds AI-powered insights to talent acquisition, talent management and other workforce management technology. Censia is available directly within several ATS systems, including SAP SuccessFactors, Beamery, Bullhorn, Greenhouse, Recruiter.com, iCIMS and Jobvite and as a standalone SaaS offering.

SOURCE Censia

Related Links

http://www.censia.com

