Former Intel Technology Strategist Ryan Parker Joins the New Spatial Intelligence Platform--Pathr™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathr.ai, the industry's first Machine Learning (ML) enabled Spatial Intelligence "behavior engine," today announced the appointment of Ryan Parker, a veteran in statistical modeling and former top technology strategist at Intel, to the company's leadership team. Parker will serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the brand, which recently changed its name from Brain of the Store and formally launched in the marketplace earlier this month. Pathr™ is the only AI-powered Spatial Intelligence platform that uses anonymous location data to derive actionable business insights in real-time—fueling enhanced sales, marketing and operations.

Pathr's technology is initially focused on the highest impact use cases for its location data interpretation including: traffic analysis, customer interaction, associate tasking, and loss prevention. Pathr.ai uses proprietary ML tools and predictive algorithms to identify, and provide intuitive learnings around, specific spatial events —such as essential customer/staff interactions on the brick and mortar store floor, or even to prevent an imminent shoplifting incident before it takes place. This information can enable retail managers, as well as operations teams across any number of vertical industries, to better understand and guide the experiences of in-venue patrons as they occur—whether it's to directly impact commercial revenue, or just streamline management of a company's core physical destinations.

As COO of Pathr, Parker will oversee day-to-day administrative and operational functions for the brand. An accomplished thought leader and influencer in the fields of industrial engineering, cloud strategy solutions, platform architecture and statistical modeling, Parker brings strong expertise and management depth to Pathr. Prior to joining the company, he served as COO of TBL Systems. He additionally had an extensive tenure with Intel, heading Responsive Retail—and prior to that, holding the position of General Manager of the Memory and Rackscale Group. Before that, he served as Director of Cloud Planning for Intel's Datacenter Group. During his time with Intel, Parker also created Network Transformation and IoT strategies for the brand—two of the fastest growing and most highly profitable business areas within the organization.

"Ryan Parker's experience as an innovator in the field makes him the ideal COO for Pathr, which we believe will be a highly disruptive player in the spatial analytics space," said George Shaw, Pathr Founder and CEO. "We are looking to build a completely new type of customer 'behavior engine' that will provide businesses with the real-time insights to help them better manage the physical spaces critical to their top- and bottom-line. Ryan's specific understanding of the category and his direct experience with Intel sets him up to be a true change-maker within this industry—delivering the combined retail, statistical modeling, cloud technology and marketing experience to enable us to realize our vision."

"I'm thrilled to join the Pathr executive team and an impressive advisory board that includes true retail, data analytics and privacy luminaries," said Ryan Parker, Pathr's new COO. "Pathr's use of cutting-edge AI delivers previously unusable raw location data to brick and mortar retailers to help them, in addition to their existing e-commerce operations, capture a competitive and tactical edge over online-only 'pure play' sellers. Pathr also offers organizations working across vertical industries new tools to streamline and better understand the spatial management aspects of their business. I'm looking forward to guiding key operations for the brand—and delivering fresh new way to help organizations promote deeper, more meaningful interactions with their customers and constituents in the moments that matter most."

About Pathr™

Based in Mountain View, CA, Pathr's proprietary Spatial Intelligence platform and "behavior engine" delivers valuable spatial analytics and customer behavior knowledge, derived from predictive algorithms and advanced data analysis. The technology helps businesses and organizations create higher quality interactions with key constituents—by mapping and evaluating their physical movement through any number of locations or venues. Because it operates in real time, Pathr has the ability to directly impact business outcomes as they occur, during the moments most essential to an organization's financial and operational success.

