Former Intuit and Ally Bank leaders Merline Saintil and Barbara A. Yastine join Alkami Board of Directors

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions (FIs), today announced Merline Saintil and Barbara A. Yastine joined its distinguished Board of Directors effective October 21, 2020, further extending the board's industry experience, leadership and diversity.

Merline Saintil currently serves on the boards of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR), Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) and ShotSpotter, Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI). As a seasoned customer-oriented leader, Saintil has operationalized strategy and developed global award-winning products in iconic Fortune 500 and privately held companies including Intuit, Yahoo!, PayPal, Adobe, Joyent and Sun Microsystems.

Barbara A. Yastine is a 30-year veteran of financial services and previously served as the CEO at Ally Bank and as CFO for Credit Suisse First Boston and Citigroup's Global Corporate and Investment Bank. Her experience spans retail banking, consumer lending (auto, mortgages, personal loans), investment/corporate banking and capital markets, insurance and asset management and wealth advisory.

Saintil said, "In the face of a rapidly changing banking landscape, Alkami has been able to grow and establish themselves as market-leading innovators. It's an honor to add my technology and engineering experience to help Alkami's remarkable clients compete with Megabanks and achieve digital success."

Yastine commented, "Alkami has demonstrated a strong strategic mindset and operational excellence with a single focus on providing the best digital banking experience for their users. There are many opportunities that lie ahead for Alkami, and I look forward to serving on their board with so many digital and financial innovators."

Of the appointments, Alkami CEO Mike Hansen said, "We are excited to welcome leaders of Merline and Barbara's caliber to our board. Each brings a depth of knowledge that will advance Alkami even further as we expand our market and continue to evolve how we help our remarkable clients grow with digital banking technology .

"As a thought leader in data analytics, cloud computing, mobile, online payments, and more, Merline strengthens our perspectives and strategy as we refine and innovate digital solutions across our businesses.

"Barbara's extensive experience and knowledge in the financial services industry will be a great asset to the board. Her time at Ally Bank proves she is a relentless forward thinker with a highly successful track record in identifying opportunities for growth and improvement at complex financial institutions."

This announcement follows Alkami's recent acquisition of electronic payments fraud prevention technology provider ACH Alert and closing of a $140 million funding round .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S. that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities poised for growth. Alkami is the digital banking platform of choice for over 160 financial institutions, representing nearly 10 million consumers and businesses. Alkami's bold investments in people and technology has resulted in an award-winning culture and a remarkable client community. Alkami was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company in North America.

To learn more about Alkami or to request a demo visit alkami.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Rhett Butler

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact

Jennifer Cortez

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alkami.com

