Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to Deliver Opening Keynote at CannaTech Tel Aviv 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak will be the opening keynote speaker at CannaTech Tel Aviv 2019, Israel's premier Medical Cannabis conference, on April 1, in Tel Aviv, the global capital of medical cannabis.

The event will take place at Trask & Reading 3 at the Tel Aviv Port.

Prime Minister Barak is the Chairman of CANNDOC/InterCure, a holding company of Israeli medical cannabis firms. His keynote speech, "From Government to Cannabis: A Former Prime Minister's View of the Importance of Medical Cannabis in the Global Political Arena" will be heard by over 1,000 participants spanning every continent, who will come together in Tel Aviv to learn about the latest scientific and business developments in the burgeoning cannabis field.

Economists foresee the potential overall market worth of cannabis related goods and products in the tens of billions of dollars in the next decade as global demand surges and more countries throughout the world legalize the use of the plant.

Saul Kaye, Founder and CEO of CannaTech and iCAN Israel-Cannabis said: "I am thrilled that Prime Minister Barak will join the world's foremost thought-leaders in science and business at CannaTech Tel Aviv. His participation is testament to ever-increasing significance of the cannabis market worldwide and Israel's key place in the industry. Since the Israeli government just recently allowed medical cannabis export, interest in the nation's unsurpassed cannabis eco-system has dramatically increased, making CannaTech Tel Aviv, literally, the most important cannabis meeting place in the world. Israel is prepared to help tens of millions of patients in need and I could not be prouder to showcase the advances we have made. I very much appreciate the gravitas that Prime Minister Barak brings to CannaTech and the industry in general."

CannaTech Highlights:

MARCH 31: SCIENCE AND BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM

Two full day in-depth informational sessions highlighting the brightest minds in medical cannabis:

1) Cannabis plant science and medical research

2) Cannabis business, industry and finance

APRIL 1-2: CANNATECH TEL AVIV 2019

The two-day conference will cover diverse topics from all sectors of the medical cannabis ecosystem including:

Latest regulatory and compliance standards

Next wave of targeted cannabis-based therapies and devices

Novel cultivation and delivery systems to improve the quality and efficacy of cannabis medicine

