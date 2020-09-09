Former K-Swiss Global President And Olympic Athlete Team Up On Insurance App For Luxury Watches And Collectibles

David Nichols, former Global President of K-Swiss teamed up with Calvin Bradley, a former Olympic level Modern Pentathlete from South Africa to launch WAX. "From day one, WAX has been for collectors, by collectors. Our goal is to help protect collectors from the thing that they dread the most - having their prized possessions stolen", said Calvin, who will serve as WAX's CEO. "The WAX app makes insurance a delightful experience. We empower collectors to do what they do best - collect".

Frustrated by the lack of options to easily catalog and insure their collectibles, numerous collectors and industry insiders worked with WAX to help craft their insurance product. WAX not only provides global coverage for customers who are traveling, but also covers items when they are being shipped for grading, repair, or sale. WAX also partnered with well known Instagram influencer, @NYCWatchGuy to focus on the luxury watch market. At launch, WAX supports 25 different categories of products, including but not limited to watches, handbags, jewelry, sneakers, trading cards, coins, stamps, and antiques.

ABOUT WAX:

WAX is a modern insurance provider, for collectors, by collectors. WAX is devoted to protecting the value of collections by making collecting safer, easier, and more community-oriented. The WAX mobile app makes insurance a delightful experience by allowing users to simply take pictures of their collectibles and have them protected. WAX is also being integrated into retailers' point of sale systems to offer insurance at the time of purchase. www.wax.insure

