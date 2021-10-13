Former Kingpin Turned Grammy Nominated Music Exec's Life Immortalized in New Tubi Release "Living for the Sacrifice: A Hood Hero's Guide to Success"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available on Fox Entertainment's streaming service Tubi, Living for the Sacrifice: A Hood Hero's Guide to Success (BMB Entertainment) gives an intimate look into the life of Brian Maurice Brown aka "Peanut." Brown was once one of Detroit's most notorious former drug kingpins. Now reformed he masters a myriad of elevated roles such as music executive, reality star, and spirit-led family man.

BMB Entertainment CEO Brian Brown Stars in Living for the Sacrifice Director/Producer Treavion Davenport aka "The Storyteller"

The documentary is a compelling extension of Trea "The Storyteller" Davenport's biopic book "Living for the Sacrifice", which chronicles Brown's radical rise as the mastermind of a narcotics empire on the same Motor City streets that took the lives of both of his parents. As the author of Brown's memoir and a friend of over three decades, celebrity publicist Treavion Davenport was a natural fit to direct and produce the film. Renown for her marketing prowess the Detroit native's PR and branding firm Trea Day is noted for helping to propel the careers of Gucci Mane, Chrisette Michelle, Kash Doll, Trae Tha Truth, and more. Production staff included DP, Jonathan Olivo , Editor, David Azer , Aerial Cinematographer Adam Jasinski , AP Anya Bay , and Guest Director Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander.

Once a featured profiled fugitive on America's Most Wanted, Brian is now free and rehabilitated. He has parlayed his savvy into a successful record label, BMB who's music projects and roster includes artists like rapper Kash Doll, singer Bridget Kelly, actor, artist, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Ray J and All American co-star Bre Z. Revered by his community as a "Robin Hood", Brown transformed his reputation into one of a widely respected mentor, entrepreneur, thought leader, and loving partner to multiple wives and 14 children.

Distributed by Stelly Entertainment, Living for the Sacrifice follows Brown coast to coast chronicling his personal and professional life while giving an unparalleled look at his principles of living with the help of an impressive lineup of guest appearances including actors Tyree Toomer, Monti Washington , Lauren B Mosley , Taylor Leigh Edwards , Alisa Murray , Singer/reality star Ray J , Fox TV Empire Bre Z , comedian Eastside IVO , rapper Compton AV and more.

An insider's take on the American dream, Living for the Sacrifice is a must-watch, true tale of love, loss, and thriving in life against all odds. Stream Living for the Sacrifice on Tubi: https://tubitv.com/movies/618565/living-for-the-sacrifice .

Follow Brian Brown @mrbmbrecords and director Treavion Davenport @treadavenport on socials.



