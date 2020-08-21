Former MealPal CTO joins Parallel Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Markets Inc. ("Parallel"), a market leader in the digital identity space, today announced that Alan Norton has joined as a Senior Engineer to help support and grow Parallel's investor identity platform.

Norton brings over a decade of senior leadership experience from some of the best companies in the world, including Betterment and Oscar Health. Previously, he was the Chief Technology Officer at MealPal, the Menlo Ventures-backed meal subscription service. Under Norton's watch, MealPal expanded across four continents with hundreds of thousands of unique users each month.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Alan on our team. He is a unique talent and will help take Parallel Markets to the next level," said Tony Peccatiello, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Parallel.

Nicholas Goss, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Parallel, added, "Alan brings tremendous experience in the FinTech space, outstanding leadership skills and a proven track record of developing high quality products to the table. We are very excited to add his skillset to our company."

Parallel is one of the fastest growing companies in the digital identity space, having integrated with over a dozen of the leading online investment platforms. Parallel's technology allows users to authenticate across partner platforms in a single click, leveraging previously provided information to streamline investor onboarding and verification. By democratizing access to previously unavailable asset classes, including startups, real estate and farmland, Parallel is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving private market ecosystem. Create an account today at parallelmarkets.com.

About Parallel

Parallel Markets is a digital identity company developing the tools to help private market participants access and trade securities. Leveraging decades of private market experience, Parallel is building technology from the perspective of actual issuers, employees and investors for use by actual issuers, employees and investors. Securely and accurately asserting identity online is a fundamental piece of private market infrastructure, and the Parallel Passport is the tool Parallel developed to provide a universal and portable identity solution for investors online.

