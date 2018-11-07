Former Ms. Black World and NFL Cheerleader Yolanda Sampson Releases New Children's DVD Titled "GO Y.O. Forgive!" That Spreads Message of Forgiveness Through Family-Friendly Skits Using Children, Adults and Puppets

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yolanda Sampson, a former Ms. Black World Pageant Queen and NFL Washington Redskins Cheerleader, released her first children's DVD titled "GO Y.O. Forgive!" through her global ministry, GO.Y.O. (Go Yielding in Obedience to GOD) Worldwide, LLC. Through her "Sister Y.O." character, Sampson uses children, adults and hand puppets to teach children ages 6 to 10 about the power of forgiveness. Yolanda Sampson, an ordained minister, said "This DVD provides children with powerful biblical tools designed to help them effectively grapple with unforgiveness often birthed from bullying, hurtful conversations, cyber slights and offenses." The "GO Y.O. Forgive!" DVD, which runs 25 minutes long, can be purchased for $12.00. The "GO Y.O. Forgive!" Companion Booklet costs $3.00. Both can be purchased on-line at www.go-yo.org.

Courtesy Photo: "GO Y.O. Forgive!" DVD Cover Courtesy Photo: "GO Y.O. Forgive!" DVD Executive Producer, Yolanda Sampson

Advance Praises…

"I've watched it over 13 times and I still love it! Thank you Auntie Fissy for getting me the video!!!"

Sydney, a 10-year-old

"My kids, nephew and nieces loved it! They have watched it multiple times. They still get up and do the forgiveness dance." Mr. Ken Houldsworth, parent

"Sister Y.O. offers valuable scriptural, spiritual and practical instruction that our children need to begin the practice of forgiveness early in their lives. I strongly recommend this DVD!" Dr. Jeffrey Haggray, Executive Director, American Baptist Home Mission Societies and Judson Press .

"Your creativity while teaching our children [here in Panama] on the gift of walking in love, obedience and forgiveness is something that will long impact their life." Minister Sandra Sergent, Founder & President of Christ Fellowship, Panama Feeding Center for Children in Panama City, Panama

"By God's grace, Reverend Yolanda Sampson is salt to the earth and light in the world. Her zeal for reaching and teaching our youth [through "Sister Y.O. in this DVD] is inspiring." Dr. Ralph A. Martino, Sr., Senior Pastor, First Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A, Washington, D.C.

To secure media interviews or book her for a DVD signing event, contact Unnia Pettus, Publicist, at 202-696-2790 or by email at upettus@go-yo.org. Please visit www.go-yo.org to purchase your "GO Y.O. Forgive!" DVD and "GO Y.O. Forgive!" Companion Booklet for a great holiday gift today!

About Yolanda Sampson:

Yolanda Sampson, otherwise known as "Sister Y.O.," is the Founder and President of GO Y.O. Worldwide, LLC. She has been uniquely gifted by God to reach today's children across the nation and abroad. Her God-given ministry skill set has afforded her opportunities to serve as the Children and Youth Pastor at Takoma Park Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.; the National Director for the "College for Kids" Program sponsored by the National Political Congress of Black Women, Inc. and Toys R Us; and a featured puppeteer at the Harriet Tubman House in London, England. Rev. Sampson is an ordained minister who currently serves as the Director of Evangelism for First Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. in Washington, D.C. Rev. Sampson received a Master of Divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California and a B.A. from Howard University's School of Communications.

About GO Y.O. Worldwide, LLC:

The mission of GO Y.O. Worldwide, LLC is to create and distribute fun products that educate and empower elementary-aged children to victoriously live out their Christian faith.

