Former multi-industry CEO, Bill Morgenstern launches Vistage group in the Akron/Canton area to help local business leaders thrive

"As a Vistage Chair, my greatest desire is to create a safe environment where the members of the group can share their unique perspectives and challenge each other to become more courageous leaders," said Morgenstern. "Today's business climate is volatile, uncertain and complex. Why should a CEO go in it alone? There is an old African proverb: 'If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.' Our Akron/Canton Vistage group believes in the power of peers and that no one of us is as smart as all of us."

As a CEO for more than 35 years in multiple industries including retail, technology and non-profits, Morgenstern believes this is a chance for him to give back to the business community by coaching other leaders and allowing them to leverage his experiences – both good and bad. "I've had some great successes and some not so great successes," said Morgenstern. "I'd like to believe that helping leaders avoid costly mistakes is as valuable as helping them capture grand opportunities." Morgenstern has worked for private and public entities including businesses owned by Private Equity firms.

Morgenstern's group meets monthly and as an ICF® Certified Leadership Coach, he provides individual monthly executive leadership coaching to the members. In addition, about eight to nine times per year high-quality speakers present to the group on a host of topics ranging from marketing and sales to pricing strategies and economic outlook. Members are also afforded access to online networks with empowering information for a wide variety of industries and subjects. Most recently, Vistage launched the Vistage Coronavirus Network that is credited with saving members tens of thousands of dollars and countless hours of gathering information individually.

Bill Morgenstern, Vistage Chair

Bill Morgenstern is a former multi-industry CEO in both the corporate and non-profit worlds. He currently works as an ICF® certified leadership coach, mentor and advisor to CEOs and senior leaders recently launching a Vistage CEO group in the Akron/Canton area. Morgenstern lives in North Canton with his wife Shelley. For more information on Morgenstern and to learn more about his Stark/Summit County Vistage CEO peer group, visit https://vistage.com/chairs/bill.morgenstern.

