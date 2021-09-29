Former National Defense University Chancellor and Retired Navy Rear Admiral Dr. Jan Hamby Joins Ligado Networks Board

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligado Networks today announced highly decorated naval officer and former chancellor of the College of Information and Cyberspace at National Defense University Dr. Janice M. "Jan" Hamby has joined its Board.

During her esteemed military career, Rear Admiral Hamby (USN-Ret.) focused on the use of telecommunications, space and computer systems to improve decision making for command and control of the armed forces. She directed global operations of the Navy's offensive and defensive cyber forces and served two command tours at a regional telecommunications and networking site in the southeast United States and a major information hub in Italy supporting military communications from Iceland to Iraq. She currently leads Fair Winds Consulting, LLC, providing project-based consulting and speaking services on issues like cyberspace, education, leadership, and diversity.

"I am thrilled to be joining Ligado at such a critical moment for the company as it works to deploy spectrum for 5G and Internet of Things services that will benefit America's critical industries and the entire U.S. economy," said Rear Adm. Hamby. "Ligado, Congress and the Administration all share the same goal: to maintain the U.S.'s global leadership in technology and innovation, while increasing connectivity and economic opportunity for all Americans. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Ligado team and all stakeholders to achieve this goal."

Rear Adm. Hamby has also served as the director of the North American Aerospace Defense/U.S. Northern Command telecommunications and computer networking efforts, Vice Director for Command, Control and Computer Systems on the Joint Staff, and Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Department of Defense. During a one-year assignment in Baghdad, Iraq, Rear Adm. Hamby played a key role in untangling information disconnects and made substantive contributions to the Coalition Force's second campaign plan. She is a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, among other distinguished awards.

"We are glad to have Jan Hamby on board as Ligado continues to make significant strides in deploying our licensed commercial L-band spectrum to serve American critical infrastructure industries with secure mobile private 5G networks, including the nation's first 5G mobile satellite IoT network," said Ligado CEO Doug Smith. "Her deep expertise in leveraging technology to make national security decisions will be instrumental for our efforts to support critical enterprises as they modernize their operations for a 21st Century economy."

"We are excited to welcome Rear Adm. Hamby to the Ligado board," Ligado Board Chairman Ivan Seidenberg said. "Her long career in the U.S. Navy demonstrates her dedication to her country and to using technology to help solve some of the world's most critical problems. Dr. Hamby's expertise and leadership in telecommunications, space, cyber and national security will be of value to all of us at Ligado and to the stakeholders with whom we engage on these issues."

About Ligado Networks

Building on 25 years of experience providing crucial satellite connectivity, our mission is to modernize American businesses by delivering secure and reliable 5G connectivity solutions needed to transform their operations and realize the efficiencies of a digital world. Our plans to deploy licensed mid-band spectrum in public and private 5G networks will help pave the way for future innovations and economic growth across America.

For further information

Ligado Networks Media Contact:

Ashley Durmer, Chief Communications Officer

Tel: 703-390-2008

[email protected]



SOURCE Ligado Networks