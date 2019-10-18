Former NetJets COO, Robert Molsbergen, Launches Airspace, an Exclusive Members-Only Shared Private Jet Service

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace (www.airspaceflight.com), a membership-based luxury aviation company, this week announced its launch to fill the gap between aircraft charter, jet cards and first-class commercial travel. With travel between the New York City area and Fort Lauderdale starting December 6, the new startup aims to make the experience of private air travel more accessible and enjoyable.

Airspace is the first shared private aviation company to let members select and pay for individual seats on its aircraft, which consists exclusively of the newest and largest planes in the category. Members are guaranteed a seat on a new Gulfstream 650 or Bombardier Global 6000, two of the largest jets in the category, allowing for the most cabin space and comfort within the shared private jet market.

"People have lost their passion for travel due to airlines and security, which continues to cause enormous stress and make flying a hassle," said Robert Molsbergen, Airspace's CEO.

Mr. Molsbergen is best known for his executive roles at NetJets, Warren Buffet's industry-leading private aircraft management organization. He served as the COO of Global Aircraft at NetJets and was the President of NetJets' charter operator Executive Jet Management. He brings to Airspace more than two decades of international business experience across the aerospace industry. He noted, "our founders have firsthand experience with private jet travel and have developed a new model that makes the experience of flying something to look forward to again."

Airspace announced publicly its new membership program with tiered pricing for seats on its private jets. With a limited number of memberships, monthly fees currently start at $2,600. Its exclusive offering will be limited to referral-only after the first 100 enrollments. The company notes that its introductory membership category sold out during a pre-launch period. Airspace's announcement comes at a time when more than 900 million passengers who flew out of a U.S. airport say the experience of flying has never been worse, and persistent flight delays continue to put strain on passengers and the U.S. air travel system.

Airspace will offer New York to and from Fort Lauderdale round-trip routes this December through May and will offer additional routes in 2020. To sign up, or to learn more, visit www.airspaceflight.com or contact info@airspaceflight.com.

