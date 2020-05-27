Former NFL Athletes And Founders Of The Bridge And The Ultimate Fan Announce Partnership To Rebuild Inner-Cities Nationwide

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bridge and The Ultimate Fan Inc. (TUF) announced today their sustainable development partnership to revitalize inner-cities nationwide. The Bridge, founded by former NFL player Garry Gilliam and childhood friend Corey Dupree, was created to "span the tide" between under-developed and successful communities and provide access to basic resources, with a focus on physiological needs and environmental sustainability. The Bridge transforms abandoned properties such as schools, shopping centers and warehouses to create sustainable mixed-use "eco-villages" with housing, retail, co-working, urban agriculture, education centers and entertainment facilities.

The Ultimate Fan (TUF), founded by 14-year NFL veteran Karlos Dansby and Chairman/CEO, Theodore Holloway, unites athletes, entertainers, and developers with a revolutionary "Build and Fill" business model encouraging these influencers to design, build, own, and operate business and land development projects throughout their careers.

TUF shares a similar mission with The Bridge of giving back to communities in need by empowering and uplifting those held back by poverty.

"The synergies of our organizations is what made us excited for the partnership with TUF. I view our partnership as one that will be fruitful to both of our organizations, but ultimately servicing the communities in which we will be co-developing together," said Garry Gilliam, founder of The Bridge.

By leveraging TUF's global network of influencers to ignite change, both organizations hope to spark a movement for entrepreneurs to develop thriving, sustainable communities globally.

"Co-developing The Bridge is proof that a powerful network of athletes can make an impact outside of our professional careers. Uniting as one, we have harnessed the drive and qualities that made us successful and transformed that drive into business owners and leaders," said Karlos Dansby, President of The Ultimate Fan Inc.

The Bridge and TUF have an aggressive expansion plan to reach eight cities including Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle, Birmingham, Phoenix and Houston by 2025.

About The Bridge:

Founded in 2019 by NFL vet Garry Gilliam and childhood friend Corey Dupree, The Bridge was created to "span the tide" between under-developed and successful communities for others to gain access to basic resources, with a focus on physiological needs and environmental sustainability. The Bridge transforms abandoned properties such as schools, shopping centers and warehouses to create sustainable mixed-use "eco-villages" with housing, retail, co-working, urban agriculture, education centers and entertainment facilities. For more information visit www.thebridgeecovillage.com .

About The Ultimate Fan Inc.:

Founded in 2016 by athletes and entertainers, The Ultimate Fan (TUF) recognizes the power of uniting athletes and entertainers in a single corporate structure to stimulate business and land development projects in their communities. For more information visit iamtuf.io .

