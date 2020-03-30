Former NFL Linebacker Dhani Jones Hosts New Instagram Live Show to Bring Positivity and Generosity to Families Despite COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

When: Today, March 30, 2020 at 12:30pm ET

Where: Instagram @standtogether

Who: NFL-athlete-turned social entrepreneur Dhani Jones will interview and workout with basketball legend and coach Nancy Lieberman and her son, TJ Cline today.

Jones is partnering with Stand Together to connect people across the country with some of the world's most interesting people who want to share their stories, experiences, and talent to inspire and contribute to others around the globe through a new Instagram Live series of conversations called "Stand Together Live."

Lieberman is an Olympian, hall of fame basketball player and a BIG 3 basketball coach.

Cline is a professional basketball player, playing power forward and center for the Israeli National team.

What: Stand Together LIVE will feature interviews, performances, and masterclasses designed to help people thrive during these challenging times. Proceeds go to #GiveTogetherNow – a COVID-19 rapid response effort for families struggling during this crisis. In just three days, #GiveTogetherNow has raised nearly $14 million, enough to reach almost 30,000 families. 100 percent of the donations go directly to families in need.

Why: The COVID-19 global pandemic has forced the world to exercise social distancing and that has had severe economic consequences for families. With so much change and uncertainty, people are creating ways to connect with each other and meaningfully contribute to those around them by sharing advice, stories, inspiration, practical support and resources for those coping with the fallout of the coronavirus.

Stand Together believes that every single person has something unique to contribute and that when people come together, we all can rise. That's why Stand Together launched #GiveTogetherNow, a rapid-response effort to get cash directly to individuals and families struggling as a result of the coronavirus and ensuing economic crisis.

About #GiveTogetherNow

Stand Together and the Family Independence Initiative partnered to create #GiveTogetherNow, which offers families access to a direct and immediate cash transfer to help offset financial burdens caused by the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The online platform allows anyone to make a contribution to families who will receive cash deposits to their bank accounts. #GiveTogetherNow has raised over $14 million providing nearly 30,000 families each with a $500 emergency fund deposited directly into their bank accounts to help them with any financial burden caused by the global pandemic.

About Stand Together

Stand Together is a philanthropic community that empowers people dedicated to helping others improve their lives. We identify, vet, and create organizations that discover innovative ways to remove barriers in education, business, communities, and government so every person can rise. We partner with these groups by offering tools and resources to dramatically increase their effectiveness and scale. Learn more at StandTogether.org.

