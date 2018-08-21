Former NFL MVP Quarterback Boomer Esiason, Teen Actress Skai Jackson (Disney's Bunk'D & Jessie), NBA Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith, PGA TOUR Professional Ryan Moore and Teens from The First Tee Swing For Charity At "The First Tee Experience"

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun and philanthropy collide as two local teens from The First Tee of Metropolitan New York, Janeyce McCray and Matvey Pangan, competed today against Boomer Esiason, teen actress Skai Jackson, NBA's J.R. Smith, PGA TOUR Professional Ryan Moore and Keith Dawkins, CEO of The First Tee in a VIP Golf Simulator Driving Competition commentated by Golf Channel and voice of the New York Giant's Bob Papa for charity today.

The event was held at the Northern Trust Golf Tournament to promote The First Tee Experience, a signature, on-the-ground, immersive event where kids and families can get up close and personal with The First Tee brand. The First Tee Experience is a 3,500-square-foot, air-conditioned venue that features golf-themed games, golf-inspired social media activities and scaled versions of The First Tee's signature programs currently offered throughout the United States and around the world.

SOURCE The First Tee