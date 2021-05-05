Former NFL Player and Premier Performance Specialist Teams Up with Pioneer Concierge Physician to Care for Elite Athletes

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yo Murphy, founder of Yo Murphy Performance, announces his formal alliance with Dr. Michael O'Neal, well-known concierge physician and professional athlete advocate. Dr. O'Neal will serve as Medical Director for Collegiate and Professional Athletes.

Although the two entities have a long-standing working relationship, this partnership memorializes their effective program that has provided care and training for elite athletes, including hundreds of players from the NFL, MLB, and all other major sports. Most recently, the two worked with 5 players selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL draft: including, a top 10 pick.

Devonta Smith, former star Alabama WR, recipient of the Heisman trophy and first round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles emphasizes, "Having the opportunity to work with Yo Murphy and Dr. O'Neal has been crucial to my preparation for the NFL." Christian Barmore, Alabama Defensive Tackle and the #36 overall pick selected by the New England Patriots agrees, "Dr. O'Neal and Coach Murphy helped me transition to the next level".

Murphy brings personal experience as a former professional football player that allows him to communicate effectively when working with athletes, such as MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, NFL first round pick Henry Ruggs, boxer Keith Thurman, and Heisman winner Smith. O'Neal is confident, "In my experience, Yo Murphy is undoubtedly one of the top performance specialists in the country. He is the reason the best athletes in the fly here to get healthy and/or improve their skills."

O'Neal, in turn, is an innovator who is credited with starting one of the first concierge medical practices 20 years ago, and the first ever started from scratch in the country. Once a physician for an MLB club, which gives him valuable insight on the dynamics within the setting of a team, Dr. O'Neal emphasizes, "It is important for me to prioritize the needs of the athlete and serve as their un-biased medical advocate."

O'Neal combines his one-of-a-kind Concierge Medical and Advocacy Program for Professional Athletes with Murphy's NFL experience and expertise in performance training. The athlete benefits from a personalized, collaborative relationship between physician and trainer. "We focus on progress, not perfection - getting athletes healthy, understanding their unique biomechanics, and improving movement quality in order to optimize their performance," says Murphy.

