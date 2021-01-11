Former NFL Player Antonio Gates And Wife Suing Property Insurance Company Over Burglary Claim

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Great Antonio Gates and his wife, Sasha Gates, are suing their homeowners' insurance company, AIG Property Casualty Company, accusing them of delaying coverage and ignoring their claim for insurance policy benefits after a burglary at their home in December 2018. They are represented by attorney Derek Chaiken from Merlin Law Group.

When the San Diego Chargers relocated to Los Angeles in 2018, the Gates family purchased and moved into a newly constructed home in Encino, California. The home became a target for thieves and suffered at least one break-in while Mrs. Gates and her children were sleeping. In total, the Gates were victimized for almost $1 million of personal property, including designer clothing, shoes, bags, artwork and sports memorabilia.

After discovering the loss, the Gates filed a claim for benefits under the homeowners' policy issued to them by AIG. Despite having enough coverage to replace their belongings, AIG victimized the Gates again by subjecting them to an invasive investigation including a day-long search of their home for items that were stolen from them. There were also extensive reviews of the Gates' financial and phone records and interviews with their household employees including nannies and maintenance workers. Despite the investigation, AIG has refused to timely provide coverage for the losses and indemnify the Gates. The lawsuit also alleges AIG failed to timely respond and communicate the status of its investigation in violation of California's Fair Claims Settlement Practices Regulations.

Merlin Law Group aims to hold AIG accountable for paying the full benefits for the losses suffered by the Gates as a result of their bad faith tactics. The lawsuit seeks an award of contractual, general and punitive damages against AIG. This is another example of insurers not fulfilling their obligations to policyholders. It is wrong when an insurer refuses to pay for a covered loss despite the policyholder having adequate coverage.

Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing policyholders and litigating their insurance claims for over 35 years. We have represented individual homeowners, commercial enterprises, condominium associations, and large municipalities. Our firm has successfully litigated and recovered hundreds of millions in damages for our clients.

