Former Nike and Amazon Executives Weigh in on the $17 Billion Digital Human Opportunity

MADISON, Wis., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to insight from Trends Exchange and UneeQ , the 2020s will see a hundred-fold increase in the commercial use of digital humans to answer customer service inquiries, deliver news and information, and create entertaining content.

Adroit Market Research reports the global conversational AI platform market size is anticipated to grow from $4 billion in 2019 to $17 billion by 2025.

Conversational AI encompasses many technologies including voice assistants, customer service chatbots, and digital humans.

"Chatbots and voice assistants piqued our commercial interests in the 2010s. We saw many companies start using Messenger bots for customer service. But this was a stepping stone in using AI to communicate with customers. The real opportunity is with digital humans because they take the expressive, engaging element of humans and combine it with the scalable nature of software." – QuHarrison Terry, Founder of Trends Exchange and Speaker at Digital Humans Day

Early-adopters of digital human technology includes Deloitte, UBS, IBM, Singtel, BMW, and Vodafone. Each of these companies employed UneeQ – a leading digital human provider – to build digital humans to solve for improving customer experience as part of their digital transformation strategy.

"We've never seen a more natural and impactful way for brands to connect with their customers through technology than we have with digital humans. You're not a forward-thinking brand if you're not considering the impact these digital employees can have on customer experience." – Sennai Atsbeha, Former Brand Lead at Nike & Apple.

"If you have a couple of hours free on July 14th, I'd highly recommend you attend Digital Humans Day. This event will bookend current use cases from top brands as well as showcase future possibilities. Best of all, we're going to hear perspectives from leaders at Salesforce and Verizon, as well as former leaders at Apple, Nike, Amazon, and Microsoft." – Danny Tomsett, Founder & CEO of UneeQ

The insights in this article were gathered by Digital Humans Day – the world's first virtual conference exploring how organizations are using digital humans and conversational AI to change buyer behaviors and create new brand experiences across retail, healthcare, technology, retail banking, and more. Register for the event at http://digitalhumansday.com

