Former Olympian Tuesday Middaugh Slomovitz Becomes Chief Operating Officer for Image One Medical and CapMed+

"Tuesday is an accomplished leader who can seamlessly orchestrate the needs of this complex team. This is an exciting day in the history of our five companies," said ImageOne Board Chair Ric Arcadi. "In fairness, we were made aware of Tuesday's amazing project management skills long before we found out she was a former Olympian. Let's say I wasn't surprised in the least. We are very proud to have Tuesday in charge of Image One operations."

"We have witnessed tremendous forward momentum over the past two years. I am excited by the opportunity to build on the success of the ImageOne Medical team and to meet the growing needs of the partners," said Tuesday Slomovitz.

SOURCE ImageOne Medical; CapMed+

