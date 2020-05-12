Former Paraplegic Says May 31st's National Smile Day is More Important than Ever This Year

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The country could be forgiven if its citizens didn't feel like smiling much these days; after all, people are sick and dying from a mysterious contagious disease and are prohibited from getting too close to each other, and unemployment is at record levels. Yet it is because we find ourselves in this dire situation that it is more important than ever to smile at one another — even from six-feet apart — says Barry Shore, who is known as The Ambassador of Joy.

Shore will be celebrating National Smile Day on May 31 and wants everyone else to join him by starting the day with a big smile on their faces. Certainly, if there is anyone who knows how to smile through adversity it is Shore, a successful serial entrepreneur with three patents who in 2004 became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. During the 16 years that followed, Shore has pushed himself to regain much of his functioning even as he inspires other people to see the joy in their lives. He has even become an avid swimmer post-injury, for the past 12 years he has accumulated more than 7,603 miles.

Shore can also talk about his Keep Smiling Movement which he co-founded with well-known celebrity photographer Ken Rochon and runs with the assistance of National Director Andrea Miller. Rochon has photographed thousands of people with "Keep Smiling" cards as an advocate for The Keep Smiling Movement. Participants are also encouraged to send a selfie with a "Keep Smiling Card" to [email protected] and can receive the free cards by clicking here. Each week, a lucky participant is randomly chosen to receive a $25 gift card.

"Barry Shore lives and spreads joy … everywhere he goes. While his story is inspiring, his actions of reaching hundreds of thousands with his messages are what is creating real change. We need his words of positivity now more than ever… and our actions." ­— Jess Todtfeld, former producer with ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS

"Barry Shore is that unique individual that not only believes in impact over income, but has also dedicated his life to it. Barry is committed to reminding people that this world is fantastic and 'we need to look for the good, and we will find it.' His body does a lot to slow him down, however, his will to squeeze the juice out of life every day is unmatched … so he greets the day, every day, with gratitude and excitement."— Greg Jacobson international #1 best-selling author, speaker and trainer

"There is none like the remarkable Barry Shore. Intelligence plus heart is hard to find. Barry has it all and wants more than anything to share. The world is a better place because of Barry Shore!" — Kathy Karkula, development director, Special Olympics of Minnesota

About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is a motivational, keynote speaker and the host of the weekly radio show-podcast "The Joy of Living." He is the founder of the JOY of Living Institute. He has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and in O Magazine, Forbes, Daily Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, MarketWatch and more. His podcast has been downloaded nearly two million times in 16 months. His upcoming book is Stress Kills … Joy Heals.

Contact: Barry Shore, (310) 770-4685; [email protected]; www.barryshore.com

SOURCE Barry Shore

